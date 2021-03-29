Pakistan, India urged to take steps for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League have welcomed the efforts aimed at resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues.

JKYSJL during a party meeting in Srinagar stressed that steps be taken for resolving the core issue of Kashmir between the two countries in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting was chaired by party Chairman Ahmad Malik and was attended by General Secretary Sameena Banoo,Burhanudin, Khubaib Mir, Mohammad Salman, Syed Aamir and other party members.

Ahmad Malik and other party members while speaking on occasion said that instead of confrontation there should be coordination between the two countries to put the entire South Asian region on the path to peace, progress and stability.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) during a visit to the families of Shopian martyrs said that the long-pending Kashmir dispute was a major cause for the prevailing uncertain political situation and instability in the entire south Asia. “The time has come when India and Pakistan should start sincere efforts towards the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” the statement stressed. The statement expressed sympathies with the families of the martyred youth. The delegation comprised Molvi Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Javid Butt and Fayaz Ahmad.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar welcomed the ceasefire on LoC and said it is a step forward in right direction. The meeting asked India and Pakistan to allow cross LoC trade. The speakers on the occasion also demanded inter community and intra Kashmir dialogue to have collective understanding of the socio-political and economic aspirations and approaches towards a way forward to seek an amicable solution to the Kashmir dispute. Advocate GN Shaheen asked for facilitation of a lawyers’ delegation to visit Delhi & Islamabad.

