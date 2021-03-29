Pakistan, India urged to take steps for Kashmir settlement

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Pakistan, India urged to take steps for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League have welcomed the efforts aimed at resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues.

JKYSJL during a party meeting in Srinagar stressed that steps be taken for resolving the core issue of Kashmir between the two countries in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting was chaired by party Chairman Ahmad Malik and was attended by General Secretary Sameena Banoo,Burhanudin, Khubaib Mir, Mohammad Salman, Syed Aamir and other party members.

Ahmad Malik and other party members while speaking on occasion said that instead of confrontation there should be coordination between the two countries to put the entire South Asian region on the path to peace, progress and stability.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) during a visit to the families of Shopian martyrs said that the long-pending Kashmir dispute was a major cause for the prevailing uncertain political situation and instability in the entire south Asia. “The time has come when India and Pakistan should start sincere efforts towards the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” the statement stressed. The statement expressed sympathies with the families of the martyred youth. The delegation comprised Molvi Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Javid Butt and Fayaz Ahmad.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar welcomed the ceasefire on LoC and said it is a step forward in right direction. The meeting asked India and Pakistan to allow cross LoC trade. The speakers on the occasion also demanded inter community and intra Kashmir dialogue to have collective understanding of the socio-political and economic aspirations and approaches towards a way forward to seek an amicable solution to the Kashmir dispute. Advocate GN Shaheen asked for facilitation of a lawyers’ delegation to visit Delhi & Islamabad.


