HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Another injured BJP Councillor, Indian soldier succumb in IIOJK

Attacks, Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, another municipal councillor associated with Bharatiya Janta Party injured in an attack in Sopore on Monday succumbed to his injuries, taking death toll to three.

Councillor Shamsud Din Peer, who was wounded in the attack on municipal councillors in Sopore town, died on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at a hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier, another BJP municipal councillor and a police guard were killed when the attack took place in the meeting room of Municipal Council Sopore.

An Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who was injured in an attack in Lawaypora area of Srinagar last week, succumbed to injuries at hospital in Srinagar, taking the number of the paramilitary men killed in the attack to three, an official said.

Two CRPF personnel—a sub-Inspector and a constable were killed and as many were injured in a broad daylight attack on Thursday last. The attackers had also snatched an Ak-47 rifle from the CRPF personnel.

On the other hand, a an Indian Central Reserve Police Force man, Shankar Nath, from Indian state of Karnataka strangled his wife to death at their rented house in Nagbal, Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Muthi Morh in Kathua district.


