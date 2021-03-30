Another injured BJP Councillor, Indian soldier succumb in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, another municipal councillor associated with Bharatiya Janta Party injured in an attack in Sopore on Monday succumbed to his injuries, taking death toll to three.

Councillor Shamsud Din Peer, who was wounded in the attack on municipal councillors in Sopore town, died on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at a hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier, another BJP municipal councillor and a police guard were killed when the attack took place in the meeting room of Municipal Council Sopore.

An Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who was injured in an attack in Lawaypora area of Srinagar last week, succumbed to injuries at hospital in Srinagar, taking the number of the paramilitary men killed in the attack to three, an official said.

Two CRPF personnel—a sub-Inspector and a constable were killed and as many were injured in a broad daylight attack on Thursday last. The attackers had also snatched an Ak-47 rifle from the CRPF personnel.

On the other hand, a an Indian Central Reserve Police Force man, Shankar Nath, from Indian state of Karnataka strangled his wife to death at their rented house in Nagbal, Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Muthi Morh in Kathua district.

