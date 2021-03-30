APHC & others seek release of detainees amid growing corona ravages

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid fast spreading coronavirus.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a large number of Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth arrested before and after August 2019 were languishing in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal , Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India and the occupied territory. He demanded immediate release of the detainees.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that the relatives were worried about the health and safety of the detainees and urged the international human rights organizations to uphold the great values of humanity and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees. He pointed out that physical and mental health of most of the detainees was deteriorating due to the illegal detention and pitiful jail conditions.

The APHC leader said that inhumane torture, arrests and detentions could not weaken the spirit of Kashmiri people.

APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Political Movement Khawaja Firdous in a statement urged the Kashmiri youth to beware of the RSS and Hindutva tactics to divert them from Islamic teachings and the ongoing freedom movement. He said that New Delhi would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He vowed that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle to bring the freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residence of martyred youth in Shopian and expressed sympathies with their families. The delegation was led by party Chairman Ahmad Malik and was accompanied by party Secretary General Sameena Banoo,Mir Khubaib,Syed Amir,Uzma Jan and Rafiya Jan. Ahmad Malik and Sameena Banoo on occasion paid rich tributes to martyred youth and said that New Delhi through its forces has crossed all the limits of barbarism in Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui while addressing a student function in Anchar Soura, Srinagar, said that our children are our real asset and “we need to take best care of them.” He said that growing up in a conflict amid worst kind of brutalities and atrocities and being witness to trauma and trouble since childhood impact our children, negatively.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Molvi Ahmad while addressing a gathering on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat in South Kashmir asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully through talks.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement denounced India for unleashing a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

