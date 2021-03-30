APHC & others seek release of detainees amid growing corona ravages

Picture of the day

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC & others seek release of detainees amid growing corona ravages

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid fast spreading coronavirus.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a large number of Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth arrested before and after August 2019 were languishing in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal , Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India and the occupied territory. He demanded immediate release of the detainees.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that the relatives were worried about the health and safety of the detainees and urged the international human rights organizations to uphold the great values of humanity and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees. He pointed out that physical and mental health of most of the detainees was deteriorating due to the illegal detention and pitiful jail conditions.

The APHC leader said that inhumane torture, arrests and detentions could not weaken the spirit of Kashmiri people.

APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Political Movement Khawaja Firdous in a statement urged the Kashmiri youth to beware of the RSS and Hindutva tactics to divert them from Islamic teachings and the ongoing freedom movement. He said that New Delhi would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He vowed that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle to bring the freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residence of martyred youth in Shopian and expressed sympathies with their families. The delegation was led by party Chairman Ahmad Malik and was accompanied by party Secretary General Sameena Banoo,Mir Khubaib,Syed Amir,Uzma Jan and Rafiya Jan. Ahmad Malik and Sameena Banoo on occasion paid rich tributes to martyred youth and said that New Delhi through its forces has crossed all the limits of barbarism in Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui while addressing a student function in Anchar Soura, Srinagar, said that our children are our real asset and “we need to take best care of them.” He said that growing up in a conflict amid worst kind of brutalities and atrocities and being witness to trauma and trouble since childhood impact our children, negatively.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Molvi Ahmad while addressing a gathering on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat in South Kashmir asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully through talks.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement denounced India for unleashing a reign of terror in the occupied territory.


