Hindu fanatics kill elderly woman in growing intolerant India

New Delhi, March 30 (KMS): A group of fanatic Hindus killed a 60-year old woman and injured her five family members in Indian state of Utter Pradesh.

The group in an inebriated state entered the woman’s house and beat her to death with sticks and stone and injured five other family members in Mevati Tola locality of the state.

The family was attacked after they asked the group to avoid shouting outside their house during a Hindu festival, Holi celebrations.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar Prasad said that when her family members tried to save her, the goons also beat them resulting in injuries to two women and three children.

Meanwhile, a mob of sword-wielding men attacked policemen, injuring at least 10 of them, after being refused to hold a religious procession amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video of the incident showed them barging into the gurudwara, break barricades and attack the cops.

It is worth mentioning here that since the Hindu extremist Bharatiya Janata Party came into power, India is fast becoming intolerant especially for minorities and other downtrodden people in the country.

