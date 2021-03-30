IIOJK people express satisfaction over Imran’s letter to Modi

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people affiliated with Hurriyat organizations have expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, wherein he stressed the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in the region.

Imran Khan in his latest letter to Narendra Modi stated that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leaders and activists maintained that Imran Khan since assuming his office has been calling for settlement of the Kashmir dispute to end the miseries of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said the Pakistan Prime Minister and his government have effectively highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

The Hurriyat leaders and activists said that India’s intransigent approach had remained the main hurdle in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for the last over seven decades. They said that the Kashmiris always wanted cordial and friendly relations between the two countries. They added that Narendra Modi should reciprocate Imran Khan’s offers and efforts to address this festering wound of South Asia through dialogue to mitigate the sufferings of the people of IIOJK and to ensure long-lasting peace in the region.

