IIOJK people pray for freedom in night prayers on Shab-e-Baraat

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious zeal and fervor and people held long night prayers in local mosques for salvation as well as freedom from brutal Indian occupation.

The major Shab-e-Baraat congregation, scheduled at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, was cancelled in view of the restrictions.

“Besides due to Mirwaiz’s continued house detention, since August 2019, sermon by him cannot take place’, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar announced.

However, in local mosques the night long prayers were held. People offered special prayers including the prayers for freedom from Indian occupation during the night.

Shab-e-Baraat is observed on 14th night of Islamic calendar month, Shabaan. On this night prayers are held in mosques and shrines across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

