India involved in worst form of terrorism in IIOJK: Governor Punjab

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

India involved in worst form of terrorism in IIOJK: Governor Punjab

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Lahore, March 30 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the massacre of 323 Kashmiris during the 600 days of inhumane lockdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the worst form of state-sponsored terrorism and said that the protest of millions of Muslims upon the arrival of Narendra Modi in Bangladesh rightfully expresses the outrage towards the anti-peace policy of India.

Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom. Modi has turned India into a slaughterhouse for minorities, adding that Kashmir is bleeding as the Indian army has unleashed the worst kind of violence on innocent Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Modi is also guilty of the massacre of Indian Muslims in Gujarat and the anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh show that the crimes of Modi are no longer hidden from the world.

Governor Punjab further said that India’s warmongering has become a major threat to peace in the region. The Muslim Ummah must raise its voice for Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, adding he said that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists but Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiris and bilateral ties with India is out of question without resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that during the 600 days of inhumane and illegal lockdown in Kashmir, more than three hundred Kashmiris have been martyred while 753 Kashmiris are undergoing treatment in hospitals after being seriously injured. The atrocities committed by the Indian forces and RSS terrorists under the backing of Narendra Modi are highly condemnable. Kashmiris are being deprived of basic Human Rights and the World Peace Organisations must end their indifference towards the Human Rights crisis in Kashmir. He said that India should keep in mind that regardless of its military might, Kashmiris will not back down from their freedom struggle and peace in this region is not possible unless the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions, and Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination, he reiterated.

 


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: