India involved in worst form of terrorism in IIOJK: Governor Punjab

Lahore, March 30 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the massacre of 323 Kashmiris during the 600 days of inhumane lockdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the worst form of state-sponsored terrorism and said that the protest of millions of Muslims upon the arrival of Narendra Modi in Bangladesh rightfully expresses the outrage towards the anti-peace policy of India.

Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom. Modi has turned India into a slaughterhouse for minorities, adding that Kashmir is bleeding as the Indian army has unleashed the worst kind of violence on innocent Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Modi is also guilty of the massacre of Indian Muslims in Gujarat and the anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh show that the crimes of Modi are no longer hidden from the world.

Governor Punjab further said that India’s warmongering has become a major threat to peace in the region. The Muslim Ummah must raise its voice for Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, adding he said that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists but Pakistan stands firm with Kashmiris and bilateral ties with India is out of question without resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that during the 600 days of inhumane and illegal lockdown in Kashmir, more than three hundred Kashmiris have been martyred while 753 Kashmiris are undergoing treatment in hospitals after being seriously injured. The atrocities committed by the Indian forces and RSS terrorists under the backing of Narendra Modi are highly condemnable. Kashmiris are being deprived of basic Human Rights and the World Peace Organisations must end their indifference towards the Human Rights crisis in Kashmir. He said that India should keep in mind that regardless of its military might, Kashmiris will not back down from their freedom struggle and peace in this region is not possible unless the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions, and Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination, he reiterated.

