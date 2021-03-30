India, Pakistan asked to resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully

Jammu, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Social Peace Forum Advocate Devinder Singh Behlhas has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people through peaceful means.

Devinder Singh Behl while addressing public gatherings in different areas in connection with the ongoing public awareness campaign in Kalakot Tehsil of Rajouri District said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed area recognized by India in the United Nations. He said that war was not the solution to any problem and therefore the two neighboring countries should start the dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said, India on August 5, 2019 in the dark of night repealed Articles 370 and 35-A, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and detained entire Hurriyat leadership. The APHC leader said that Narendra Modi knew that the Kashmiri people would protest against the move, so a large number of Indian troops were deployed in the territory.

Devinder Singh Behl said that India resorted to the action to change the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus here. He said that India has always clever tactics to prolong its illegitimate occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Like this: Like Loading...