India, Pakistan asked to resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully

Kashmir Media Service

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India, Pakistan asked to resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully

Freedom Struggle
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Social Peace Forum Advocate Devinder Singh Behlhas has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people through peaceful means.

Devinder Singh Behl while addressing public gatherings in different areas in connection with the ongoing public awareness campaign in Kalakot Tehsil of Rajouri District said that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed area recognized by India in the United Nations. He said that war was not the solution to any problem and therefore the two neighboring countries should start the dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said, India on August 5, 2019 in the dark of night repealed Articles 370 and 35-A, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and detained entire Hurriyat leadership. The APHC leader said that Narendra Modi knew that the Kashmiri people would protest against the move, so a large number of Indian troops were deployed in the territory.

Devinder Singh Behl said that India resorted to the action to change the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus here. He said that India has always clever tactics to prolong its illegitimate occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.


