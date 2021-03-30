Indian police arrest nine teenagers in Baramulla

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested nine teenage boys during raids in Baramulla district.

Police arrested the boys in Sheeri area of the district during late night operations.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad told media men that boys from Shopian district were detained by police on suspicion.

He said that after proper verification the detained boys would be released.

The locals said that the boys were in the area on a picnic tour while Indian police detained them which proves that Kashmiris are prisoners in their own land.

