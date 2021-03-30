Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

JKLF remembers martyred leaders

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of prominent freedom fighters Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui, Basharat Raza and the martyrs of Dargah Hazrat Bal as the Day of Kirdar.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Srinagar said that a large number of freedom activists visited martyrs graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar and paid homage to the great sons of soil

Ashfaq Majeed Wani was martyred by the Indian troops on 30 March 1990. Six years later, on the same day, Shabbir Siddiqui and 28 other JKLF leaders who were besieged at the shrine of Hazratbal were martyred. These martyrs included Shafi Mir, Mubarak Lone, Mudassir Lone, Iqbal Sufi, Muhammad Hanif, Nasir, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Sikandar Khan, Abdul Majeed Mir, Bashir Ahmed Hatim, Arif, Gulab Khan, Riyaz Khan, Abdur Rasheed Reshi, Abdur Rasheed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Butt and Muhammad Imran.

Earlier, on 24 March 1996, Indian troops martyred senior JKLF leaders including Shaheed Basharat Raza, Salman Yawar alias Mushtaq Malik, Dilawar Khan, Wasim Colonel, Tipu Sultan, Mushtaq Sufi, Naseeruddin, Salman Abdul Rashid Shah, Sajjad Ahmed and Mir Akbar.

The JKLF paid glowing tributes to the martyred leaders. A large number of people visited the house of Shaheed Nisar Butt in Ganderbal and expressed solidarity with his family.

Hurriyat leaders Javed Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Sufi, Wajahat Qureshi, and illegally detained liberation leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar and Zahoor Ahmed Butt have paid rich tributes to the martyred leaders and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of the martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.


