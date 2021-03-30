JKLF remembers martyred leaders

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of prominent freedom fighters Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui, Basharat Raza and the martyrs of Dargah Hazrat Bal as the Day of Kirdar.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Srinagar said that a large number of freedom activists visited martyrs graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar and paid homage to the great sons of soil

Ashfaq Majeed Wani was martyred by the Indian troops on 30 March 1990. Six years later, on the same day, Shabbir Siddiqui and 28 other JKLF leaders who were besieged at the shrine of Hazratbal were martyred. These martyrs included Shafi Mir, Mubarak Lone, Mudassir Lone, Iqbal Sufi, Muhammad Hanif, Nasir, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Dawood Khan, Muhammad Sikandar Khan, Abdul Majeed Mir, Bashir Ahmed Hatim, Arif, Gulab Khan, Riyaz Khan, Abdur Rasheed Reshi, Abdur Rasheed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Butt and Muhammad Imran.

Earlier, on 24 March 1996, Indian troops martyred senior JKLF leaders including Shaheed Basharat Raza, Salman Yawar alias Mushtaq Malik, Dilawar Khan, Wasim Colonel, Tipu Sultan, Mushtaq Sufi, Naseeruddin, Salman Abdul Rashid Shah, Sajjad Ahmed and Mir Akbar.

The JKLF paid glowing tributes to the martyred leaders. A large number of people visited the house of Shaheed Nisar Butt in Ganderbal and expressed solidarity with his family.

Hurriyat leaders Javed Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Sufi, Wajahat Qureshi, and illegally detained liberation leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar and Zahoor Ahmed Butt have paid rich tributes to the martyred leaders and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of the martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

