Kashmiris will shut doors for traitors: Inayatullah Andrabi

Islamabad, March 30 (KMS): London-based renowned Kashmiri intellectual, Syed Inayatullah Andrabi has said that the silent resistance of the Kashmiri people against India’s illegal occupation will continue unabated with doors shut for traitors.

In a series of tweets, Syed Inayatullah Andrabi, while referring to traitors said that Shah Faisal has offered his soul to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to become a leader in post-370 Kashmir.

The Kashmiri scholar added, “Nothing, absolutely nothing will happen. The silent resistance of Kashmiri people will continue unabated with doors shut for traitors.”

Syed Inayatullah Andrabi pointed out that the new ‘Modi bhakt’ (adorer of Modi) would disappear into oblivion earning a guaranteed place in the dustbin of history.

Notably, Shah Faisal was a Kashmir-based Indian Administrative Service officer who resigned from the services prior to abrogation of IIOJK’s special status in August 05, 2019. Later he launched a political party in the name of J&K Peoples Movement. But within a year of the formation of the party, Shah Faisal quit politics and hinted that he was not averse for working with the government. In January this year, he also praised the Indian PM in one of his tweets.

