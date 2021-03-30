Naqshbandi hails Imran Khan’s letter to Modi

Islamabad, March 30 (KMS): The Convener of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has applauded the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s letter addressed to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Imran Khan in his latest letter to Narendra Modi maintained that lasting peace and stability in South Asia are linked to the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, this letter is an eye-opener for all that Pakistan promotes and protects peace in the region and to achieve this objective, resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people is imperative. People of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have full faith and confidence in Pakistan and heart of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison, he said.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi drew attention of the United Nations towards stepped up Indian repression and wanton destruction of houses and business centre and life of innocent people in IIOJK.

He demanded convening of a special session of the UN Security Council on deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK. India has become a threat to regional peace and security, he pointed out.

