Peace in South Asia contingent upon resolution of Kashmir dispute: Imran Khan

Pak PM writes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

Islamabad March 30 (KMS): Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has said that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon

resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Imran Khan said this while thanking the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his letter in which he conveyed greetings to the Pakistanis on Pakistan Day, observed on March 23.

PM Imran Khan in his latest letter to Narendra Modi wrote, “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”

He maintained that creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote in the letter dated March 29.

The Prime Minister further wrote that the people of Pakistan commemorate the Pakistan Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential.

