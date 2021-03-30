‘PIA’ balloon spotted near BSF camp in Poonch

Jammu, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an airplane-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it has been found in Poonch district.

The balloon was found near Indian Border Security Force Camp in Achhad Mankote area of the district, local police officer, Z A Jafri told media men.

This is for the fourth time that such balloon was found in Jammu region.

PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines while the balloon was an airplane shaped with windows and doors painted in green and white background.

