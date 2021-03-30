Qureshi lauds Turkey’s support on Kashmir

Islamabad, March 30 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), which has been a source of strength for the Kashmiri people.

He said this during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of the Asia – Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, they also exchanged views on the regional situation.

Talking to media after holding a meeting with the Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated that Turkey had always supported Pakistan on issue of Kashmir.

He termed his meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu as very constructive and said that Turkey had initiated Istanbul Process during 2011 which had been gaining significance with the passage of time.

The foreign minister also categorically stated that no meeting was scheduled with his Indian counterpart during his visit.

Qureshi said about 15 countries, 16 supporting countries and about 12 global and regional organizations have been attending the conference.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived at Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to attend 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister and his delegation was warmly received by Tajikistan Deputy Foreign Minister Huseynzoda Muzaffar, Pakistan ambassador Imran Haidar, Deputy Ambassador Shahid Ali Sehar and other high officials.

The foreign minister will lead Pakistan’s delegation at 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, besides holding meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Muhriddin and Tajik leadership.

During these meetings, the two sides would discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Meetings with other foreign ministers from key members countries are also part of Foreign Minister’s schedule.

The visit by the foreign minister and his delegation would further enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Like this: Like Loading...