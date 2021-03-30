Qureshi lauds Turkey’s support on Kashmir

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Qureshi lauds Turkey’s support on Kashmir

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 30 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), which has been a source of strength for the Kashmiri people.

He said this during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of the Asia – Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, they also exchanged views on the regional situation.

Talking to media after holding a meeting with the Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated that Turkey had always supported Pakistan on issue of Kashmir.

He termed his meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu as very constructive and said that Turkey had initiated Istanbul Process during 2011 which had been gaining significance with the passage of time.

The foreign minister also categorically stated that no meeting was scheduled with his Indian counterpart during his visit.

Qureshi said about 15 countries, 16 supporting countries and about 12 global and regional organizations have been attending the conference.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived at Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to attend 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister and his delegation was warmly received by Tajikistan Deputy Foreign Minister Huseynzoda Muzaffar, Pakistan ambassador Imran Haidar, Deputy Ambassador Shahid Ali Sehar and other high officials.

The foreign minister will lead Pakistan’s delegation at 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, besides holding meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Muhriddin and Tajik leadership.

During these meetings, the two sides would discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Meetings with other foreign ministers from key members countries are also part of Foreign Minister’s schedule.

The visit by the foreign minister and his delegation would further enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries.


