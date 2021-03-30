Rafiq Ganai re-arrested at gate of jail in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police re-arrested Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League General Secretary Muhammad Rafiq Ganai at the gate of the jail after court ordered his release from two-year illegal detention. He is currently lodged in Muttan jail, Islamabad.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after his arrest, Rafiq Ganai was handed over to Sri Gafwara police station from where he was sent to Muttan jail on judicial remand.

JKML Acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra has condemned the police action and said that Muhammad Rafiq Ganai was suffering from various ailments besides diabetes and blood pressure. He said that continued detention of Rafiq Ganai was a serious violation of human rights. Abdul Ahad Parra said that Ganai’s wife and his innocent children were suffering from depression due to his prolonged detention.

He appealed to all local and international human rights organizations to play their part to ensure the release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including Rafiq Ganai.

Like this: Like Loading...