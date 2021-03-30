‘They attacked me…but I’m a royal Bengal tiger’: Banerjee snubs BJP

Kolkata, March 30 (KMS): India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has yet again held responsible the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an attack on her in Nandigram.

In an apparent reference to the rival BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were brought in Bengal to attack her. Mamata, who was addressing a rally in Nandigram, said that she would respond like a Royal Bengal tiger.

“Those who can’t love culture, can’t do politics here. Nandigram is witnessing hooliganism. We held meeting in Birulia, TMC office destroyed. He’s (Suvendu Adhikari) doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I too will respond like a lion. I’m a Royal Bengal tiger,” she said.

“They attacked me. No one from Nandigram attacked me but you brought goons from UP, Bihar. We want a free and fair election. If they come, women should beat them up with utensils,” the Trinamool chief added.

Banerjee on Monday conducted a massive road show in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Like this: Like Loading...