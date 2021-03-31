Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between India, Kashmir: NC

Picture of the day

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

March 2021
Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between India, Kashmir: NC

Sagar's Detention under PSA Quashed | Kashmir ObserverSrinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference has said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s August 05, 2019 decision has widened the trust deficit between New Delhi and Kashmir.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing a workers’ meeting at the party Headquarters in Badgam said New Delhi has failed to open its heart to accommodate the dissent and divergent views keeping up with its democratic ideals.

He said the new scheme in vogue in IIOJK has disillusioned people especially youth. Today the people of Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or regional affiliations are feeling disempowered as the successive orders post August 05, 2019 have put the people on the track of terminal alienation, he said. “The ongoing approach of New Delhi towards Kashmir is far from being people centric and guided by resolute commitment to the promises successive governments in New Delhi had made to the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Ali Muhammad Sagar said the pretext of development, investment and employment extravaganza, which the Modi government had promised in the run up for undemocratic and unconstitutional measures are not perceptible on ground. On the contrary the situation continues to remain on edge, he added.

Addressing the gathering, NC leader, Nasir Aslam Wani, welcomed the renewed engagement between India and Pakistan saying the cessation of hostilities between the two countries will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said IIOJK witnessed unparalleled and unprecedented discrimination on every account. He said the months that followed the unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional abrogation of special status of IIOJK were marked by abrogation of democracy, constitutionalism, peace and prosperity in the territory.


