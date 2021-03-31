Detentions over visits to graveyards in IIOJK denounced

Picture of the day

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Detentions over visits to graveyards in IIOJK denounced

Kashmir Media Service

Bilal Siddiqui Hails Imran Khan's Efforts for Raising Kashmir Issue - BaaghiTV EnglishSrinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui has condemned the arrest of relatives for visiting the graves of their dear ones terming it as a direct interference in religious matters.

Bilal Siddiqui said this in response to the detention of nine teenage boys from Shopian for visiting martyrs’ graveyard in Baramulla on Shab-e-Baraat. He said the act also reflects frustration of the occupational authorities.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahmat leader said, it is a well known religious practice in Islam to visit graves of the beloved ones to offer Fateha on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat but the occupational authorities devoid of all morals and humanity arrested nine youth when they visited the graves of their dear ones.

“This is a shameful act and international human rights bodies should take it seriously,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) General Secretary, Sameena Banoo and party Leader Advocate Shahista  during a meeting with Student activists in Srinagar discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir. They said the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India is the unresolved Kashmir dispute.


