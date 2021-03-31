Detentions over visits to graveyards in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui has condemned the arrest of relatives for visiting the graves of their dear ones terming it as a direct interference in religious matters.

Bilal Siddiqui said this in response to the detention of nine teenage boys from Shopian for visiting martyrs’ graveyard in Baramulla on Shab-e-Baraat. He said the act also reflects frustration of the occupational authorities.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahmat leader said, it is a well known religious practice in Islam to visit graves of the beloved ones to offer Fateha on occasion of Shab-e-Baraat but the occupational authorities devoid of all morals and humanity arrested nine youth when they visited the graves of their dear ones.

“This is a shameful act and international human rights bodies should take it seriously,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) General Secretary, Sameena Banoo and party Leader Advocate Shahista during a meeting with Student activists in Srinagar discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir. They said the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India is the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

