India has given its troops license to kill Kashmiris: Behl

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India has given its troops license to kill Kashmiris: Behl

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, visited Seri Nowshera area of Rajouri district in connection with a public awareness campaign.

APHC leader and JKSPF Chairman, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, speaking to the people apprised them of the background of the Kashmir dispute and said that India had occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir in October 1947 in a completely illegal and immoral manner.

He said that India was using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. He deplored that under draconian laws, New Delhi had given its troops the license to kill the unarmed Kashmiris with impunity. He said that Indian troops were killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters. He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 with the intention to change the demographic composition of the territory.

APHC leader said the Kashmiris are demanding only their right to self-determination which has been promised to them by the entire international community including India. He said Kashmir is not an issue of any particular sect or religion but it is an issue of the future of all the people living in Jammu and Kashmir including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits. He maintained that lasting peace in South Asia is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations,.

Devinder Singh Behl was accompanied by several other leaders of the forum.


