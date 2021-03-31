India has given its troops license to kill Kashmiris: Behl

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, visited Seri Nowshera area of Rajouri district in connection with a public awareness campaign.

APHC leader and JKSPF Chairman, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, speaking to the people apprised them of the background of the Kashmir dispute and said that India had occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir in October 1947 in a completely illegal and immoral manner.

He said that India was using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. He deplored that under draconian laws, New Delhi had given its troops the license to kill the unarmed Kashmiris with impunity. He said that Indian troops were killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters. He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 with the intention to change the demographic composition of the territory.

APHC leader said the Kashmiris are demanding only their right to self-determination which has been promised to them by the entire international community including India. He said Kashmir is not an issue of any particular sect or religion but it is an issue of the future of all the people living in Jammu and Kashmir including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits. He maintained that lasting peace in South Asia is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations,.

Devinder Singh Behl was accompanied by several other leaders of the forum.

