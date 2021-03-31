JKLF holds various functions to pay tributes to Ashfaq Wani

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front organized various functions in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of renowned liberation leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani. Tributes were also paid to Shaheed Naeem Ahmed Butt and other martyrs of Kashmir.

The JKLF Spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said that various delegations went to the martyrs’ graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar to offered Fateha for Ashfaq Wani and other martyrs. Besides the family members of the martyr, JKLF leaders, activists and people from different walks of life were among those who visited the graveyard and laid floral wreaths at the graves of Ashfaq Wani and other martyrs.

Meanwhile, a prayer meeting was held at the JKLF office in Rawalpindi under the chair of Sardar Tanveer Aziz. Speakers on the occasion reiterated their commitment to continue the struggle till freedom.

