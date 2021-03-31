Modi regime’s another move to Indianise IIOJK

Asks officials to hoist Indian flag on govt buildings

Jammu, March 31 (KMS): In yet another move to Indianise the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has directed the district officers in the territory to ensure that Indian flag is hoisted on all government buildings and establishments under their jurisdiction.

The directions were issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in a meeting with the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Superintendents of Police.

Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner office of Jammu has asked all the Deputy Commissioners and Head of Departments (HoD) to implement the directive regarding hoisting of Indian flag on all the government buildings, within the next 15 days.

Pertinently, before the repeal of its special status on 05 August 2019, IIOJK had its own constitution and flag unlike Indian states. This flag was hoisted on all government buildings. Now, the Modi regime has directed the district authorities to hoist the Indian flag on these buildings.

