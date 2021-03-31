Pak-India parlays will be fruitful only when there’s progress on Kashmir: APHC

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while welcoming the exchange of letters between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India, has said that all such developments will be rendered meaningless without focusing on resolving the Kashmir dispute.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the exchange of letters would be beneficial only when a serious approach is adopted to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that the talks between the two neighbouring countries would lose significance for the Kashmiris if a progress is not made in resolving the issue.

“Although the exchange of letters between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi is a good start, yet it is important for the two leaders to focus on the Kashmir issue so that it could be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the APHC leader said.

Molvi Bashir said that both the countries have the best opportunity to start fruitful talks to resolve the core issue of Kashmir. He said that without resolving the Kashmir dispute, neither Pak-India bilateral relations will improve, nor will lasting peace will be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ahmed Rishi, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, in a statement issued in Srinagar, urged the international community to play its role in alleviating the sufferings and difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people. Reshi visited the families affected by Indian state terrorism in different parts of South Kashmir.

