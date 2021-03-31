Picture of the day

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
Pak-India parlays will be fruitful only when there’s progress on Kashmir: APHC

Kashmir Media Service

upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/ca/thumb/6/65/In...Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while welcoming the exchange of letters between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India, has said that all such developments will be rendered meaningless without focusing on resolving the Kashmir dispute.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the exchange of letters would be beneficial only when a serious approach is adopted to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that the talks between the two neighbouring countries would lose significance for the Kashmiris if a progress is not made in resolving the issue.

“Although the exchange of letters between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi is a good start, yet it is important for the two leaders to focus on the Kashmir issue so that it could be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the APHC leader said.

Molvi Bashir said that both the countries have the best opportunity to start fruitful talks to resolve the core issue of Kashmir. He said that without resolving the Kashmir dispute, neither Pak-India bilateral relations will improve, nor will lasting peace will be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ahmed Rishi, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, in a statement issued in Srinagar, urged the international community to play its role in alleviating the sufferings and difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people. Reshi visited the families affected by Indian state terrorism in different parts of South Kashmir.


