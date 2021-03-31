Peace in region hinges upon resolution of Kashmir dispute, says Qureshi

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Peace in region hinges upon resolution of Kashmir dispute, says Qureshi

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Karachi, March 31 (KMS): The Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said that Pakistan and India are heading towards a positive trajectory of ties in the aftermath of significant developments starting with the letter from Indian Prime Minister felicitating his counterpart on the Pakistan Day, which was responded by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an interview in Dushanbe, Qureshi said the prime minister, while thanking the Indian prime minister, has reiterated Islamabad’s earnest desire to have peaceful ties with all neighbouring countries, including India. However, this requires resolution of all outstanding issues between the two countries, including the most important dispute over Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said PM Imran Khan, in his letter to his counterpart, said, “If India desires peaceful relations with Pakistan, New Delhi will have to create a conducive and enabling atmosphere.”

Referring to radical changes India introduced in the occupied territory on Aug 5, 2020 that confused and complicated the whole scenario, Qureshi said today a large segment in India feels those actions have proved to be counterproductive and have served to further alienate the Kashmiris. He said if India considers providing an enabling environment, Prime Minister Imran Khan had even earlier expressed his readiness to take more steps in that direction. “Islamabad would never shy away from dialogue as we fully believe that it will be suicidal for the two nuclear neighbours to engage in any confrontation.”

To another question, the foreign minister said the revival of Pakistan-India 2013 understanding on ceasefire at the LoC, Indian PM’s letter of felicitation on Pakistan Day and the fact that the Indian Foreign Minister Shiv Shankar Menon did not opt to criticise Pakistan at the Heart of Asia Conference, like on previous occasions, are positive and productive developments. He said the revival of ceasefire at the LoC is a productive development, which would benefit the Kashmiris who have also praised the development. Regarding his meetings with his Indian counterpart, Qureshi said neither such a meeting was scheduled nor he received any such request.


