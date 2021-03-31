Protest in Muzaffarabad to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, March 31 (KMS): A sit-in protest organized by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) was held in Muzaffarabad against human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters raised black flags and wore black masks to record protest against Indian atrocities in IIIOJK. They marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to District Complex, Muzaffarabad.

The protesters chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Addressing the sit-in, speakers on occasion said that India had changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir after illegal measures on August 5, 2019. They said that Indian armed forces are violating political, social and religious rights of people in IIOJK. They urged Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice of HR violation in the occupied territory.

Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, IFJHR Vice Chairman Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Muslim Conference leader Chaudhry Asif Yaqoob, All Pakistan Muslim League leader Javed Ahmad Mughal Muhammad Ismail, Raja Zaheer Khan, Syed Hamza Shaheen and Muhammad Aslam Inqilabi were also present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...