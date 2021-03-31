Rich tributes paid to Ashfaq other martyrs

Kashmir dispute route cause of killing spree in IIOJK: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while paying tributes to prominent liberation leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is the root cause of the ongoing killing spree in the territory.

Khan Sopori addressing a condolence meeting at Jalalabad in Sopore said that the lingering Kashmir dispute has snatched the peace of the Kashmiri people who are constantly living in an uncertain situation in Jammu and Kashmir. If Indian leadership sincerely wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it should find out the solution to the dispute through parlays with Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said and added that that this should reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Khan Sopori said that only after that real peace can be established in the region.

Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Samad Inqalabi in his statement also paid rich tributes to Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui and other martyrs of Hazratbal on their anniversaries. He reiterated the commitment of Kashmiris to continue the struggle for the right to self-determination.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K in a statement described Ashfaq Majeed Wani as a great leader who sacrificed his life to nourish the Kashmir freedom struggle. Untoo also paid tributes to Shabir Siddiqui, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and the martyrs of Hazratbal. He said that Wani was a born leader and his life is a shining evidence of his greatness.

“It was Shaheed Ashfaq’s gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds of youth to stand up for the cause of freedom from India. He led a people’s revolution in 1990 and changed the 5000 year old history of Kashmir,” he said.

