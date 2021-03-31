Rich tributes paid to Ashfaq other martyrs

Picture of the day

A Councilor and a police guard killed in an attack in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

During 600 days' siege 
Total Killings 323
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14621
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rich tributes paid to Ashfaq other martyrs

Kashmir dispute route cause of killing spree in IIOJK: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while paying tributes to prominent liberation leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is the root cause of the ongoing killing spree in the territory.

Khan Sopori addressing a condolence meeting at Jalalabad in Sopore said that the lingering Kashmir dispute has snatched the peace of the Kashmiri people who are constantly living in an uncertain situation in Jammu and Kashmir. If Indian leadership sincerely wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it should find out the solution to the dispute through parlays with Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said and added that that this should reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Khan Sopori said that only after that real peace can be established in the region.

Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Samad Inqalabi in his statement also paid rich tributes to Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Shabbir Siddiqui and other martyrs of Hazratbal on their anniversaries. He reiterated the commitment of Kashmiris to continue the struggle for the right to self-determination.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K in a statement described Ashfaq Majeed Wani as a great leader who sacrificed his life to nourish the Kashmir freedom struggle. Untoo also paid tributes to Shabir Siddiqui, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and the martyrs of Hazratbal. He said that Wani was a born leader and his life is a shining evidence of his greatness.

“It was Shaheed Ashfaq’s gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds of youth to stand up for the cause of freedom from India. He led a people’s revolution in 1990 and changed the 5000 year old history of Kashmir,” he said.


