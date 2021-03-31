Students protest against detention of fellow in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, students staged a protest in Pulwama against the illegal detention of a fellow student.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest was held when the detained student was brought on an Indian army jeep for examination in Degree College Pulwama.

Indian forces used brute force on the protesting students, which triggered clashes between the students and Indian forces’ personnel, which was going on till last reports came in. The protesting students demanded the release of the student namely Imtiaz Ahmad.

Indian police also arrested three youth in Budgam and Doda areas, today.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi sentenced to 10 years in jail a Kashmiri youth, Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor on the fake charge of hatching conspiracy against India.

