US Country Reports on HR Practices 2020: Societal violence in India a ‘serious concern’

Washington D.C., March 31 (KMS): The US Secretary of State, releasing the annual ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’, said in India societal violence based on religion and caste and by religiously associated groups continued to be a serious concern. Muslims and lower-caste Dalit groups continued to be the most vulnerable.

It said that the Ministry of Home Affairs data for 2016-17 showed 703 incidents of communal (religious) violence occurred in which 86 persons were killed and 2,321 injured. According to the NHRC, there were 672 cases of discrimination and victimization against Scheduled Castes and 79 cases against minorities in 2018-19.

