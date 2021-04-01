500 Kanals of land allotted for building Hindu temple in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have approved allotment of nearly 500 kanals of local land for building of a temple and allied pilgrim infrastructure.

An official handout issued in Srinagar said, the allotment of 496 kanal, 17 marla land was approved by the Administrative Council (AC) which met in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

As per the handout, the proposed allied infrastructure to be built at the site includes a pilgrim amenities complex, a ‘vedapathshala’, a meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking adding that in future, there would also be medical and educational facilities in the premises.

Critics of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government believe that the project is part of the Hindutva government’s nefarious plan to build around 50,000 temples in the territory. The entire plan is revolving around the plan to Hinduise Jammu and Kashmir in shortest possible period of time.

