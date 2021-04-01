After S. Africa, Brazil too refuses to import India made Covid vaccine

New Delhi, April 01 (KMS): Embarrassment to India under Narendra Modi, at global level, seems to have become fate of the country as after South Africa now Brazil too has refused to import 20 million doses of India-made COVID vaccination.

The Brazilian government had signed a contract last month to buy 20 million doses of the Indian drug maker —Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin’s vaccine. Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil on March 8.

However, the Brazilian government cancelled the order saying that the manufacturing facility in India does not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

” … considering the non-compliance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices for Medicines, or the non-compliance with the petition procedures submitted for analysis, advocated by current legislation, resolves: Refuse the Request (s) for Certification of Good Manufacturing Practices for Medicines of the company (ies) contained in the ANNEX,” a Brazilian government gazette said.

In order hide the embarrassment, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said it is working towards resolving the issues and pleaded that the order from the Brazilian government was not cancelled.

Earlier in February, South Africa has also asked another Indian drug maker, Serum Institute, to take back the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses the company had sent citing almost the same grounds.

