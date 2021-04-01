Police guard killed in attack on BJP leader in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed in an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Srinagar.

The police guard of Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramez Raja, was critically injured after an attack on the BJP leader, Muhammad Anwar Khan in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

The injured constable was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

