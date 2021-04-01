Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern expressed over kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Kashmir Media Service

JKNF Concerns Over Plight Of Kashmiri Prisoners - UrduPointSrinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Society has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory and demanded their immediate release.

A statement issued by the Civil Society in Srinagar said that its members met the families of those imprisoned in Kot Bhalwal, Udhampur, Kathua and Amphalla jails in the occupied territory as well as notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi and learnt about the difficulties they were facing in these incarceration centers.

The statement said that the detainees had been deprived of all basic facilities including medical care in the jails and were not being released despite court orders. It said that due to constant detention, poor diet and other issues, the health of the detainees had deteriorated and most of them were suffering from different ailments.

The statement further said that at a time when another wave of corona epidemic had intensified, the security of detainees had further been threatened, so it was the responsibility of the international community to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, activists, ordinary youth, students and women.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Abdul Ahad Parra talking to media persons in Srinagar said that the authorities had started a never-ending series of arbitrary arrests of the Kashmiri youth while they had imprisoned a large number of Hurriyat leaders in false cases.

He said that India wanted to create fear and panic among the Kashmiris through such heinous acts to prevent them from pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination. He added that India had a misconception that it would succeed in suppressing the liberation movement through such cheap tactics, adding that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute for durable peace in the region.


