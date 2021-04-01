Concern expressed over kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Society has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory and demanded their immediate release.

A statement issued by the Civil Society in Srinagar said that its members met the families of those imprisoned in Kot Bhalwal, Udhampur, Kathua and Amphalla jails in the occupied territory as well as notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi and learnt about the difficulties they were facing in these incarceration centers.

The statement said that the detainees had been deprived of all basic facilities including medical care in the jails and were not being released despite court orders. It said that due to constant detention, poor diet and other issues, the health of the detainees had deteriorated and most of them were suffering from different ailments.

The statement further said that at a time when another wave of corona epidemic had intensified, the security of detainees had further been threatened, so it was the responsibility of the international community to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, activists, ordinary youth, students and women.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Abdul Ahad Parra talking to media persons in Srinagar said that the authorities had started a never-ending series of arbitrary arrests of the Kashmiri youth while they had imprisoned a large number of Hurriyat leaders in false cases.

He said that India wanted to create fear and panic among the Kashmiris through such heinous acts to prevent them from pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination. He added that India had a misconception that it would succeed in suppressing the liberation movement through such cheap tactics, adding that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute for durable peace in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...