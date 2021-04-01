Don’t become collaborators when Kashmir is facing existential threat: Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has warned his party workers against being shortsighted in counting on early elections and as a result collaborating with those wanting to oppress the people of the territory.

Ruhullah Mehdi, addressing a convention of party workers in Srinagar, said that it was not the time to count mistakes but to learn from them and cautioned that elections were mere eyewash at a time when Kashmir was faced with existential threats. He questioned the silence of his party workers in Kashmir despite having lost everything and implored them to understand the enemy Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that was committed to an ideology and a plan to enslave the Kashmiri Muslims.

He said, “RSS is an ideological party, a movement, which believes that Hindus didn’t have power in India for a thousand years. Today they believe that the opportunity they have gotten by seizing political power in India, they have to settle scores of those thousand years”.

“The biggest prey for them [RSS] is the Kashmiri not just because they are Kashmiris but also that they are the only Muslims in India with a state. Muslims and on top of that those with their own state. They believe they must teach Kashmiris a lesson because they are Muslims and also take their state away to make them their slaves,” he added, questioning, “Do you really think they will give power in your hands before they fulfill their plans?”

He said, “What will we tell our future generations who won’t have rights over their own land, bread, religion, clothes, and language. Outsiders will settle in Kashmir to make us slaves. Do we want to keep slavery for our future generations?” He pointed out, “If you have any delusions that outsiders won’t settle here and rule over us, it is wrong. Tell me can you stop them from getting domicile certificates? That’s all they need. Ten or fifteen years later, lakhs of outsiders will easily have a domicile here… How many families were issued [domicile] this year? More than a lakh. At this rate, fifteen years later twenty lakh would have been issued.” He maintained that they [non-natives] will be on certificates on voter rolls and then elections will be of no use. He questioned, “Do you want to participate in elections or think about what happens twenty years down the line?”

“When you are oppressed, the way to success is only in staying oppressed and not playing into the hands of the oppressor. At least realise that we are oppressed. Don’t become collaborators. You don’t even have a say in your future, those decisions are being taken by Amit Shah, Modi.”

A former spokesperson of the NC, Mehdi has expressed his strong disagreement with his party in the past, unequivocally condemning New Delhi for unilaterally annuling IIOJK’s constitutional guarantees at a time when the NC had continued to maintain a silence.

