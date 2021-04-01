Dr Abdul Ahad Guru remembered on martyrdom day

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru’s martyrdom day was observed as Yaum-e-Wafa, today.

Dr. Guru was prominent physician in IIOJK and at the same time contributed a lot to the freedom struggle as a great think tank. He was associated with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. After being abducted on March 31, he was martyred on April 1 and his body was dumped on a roadside.

Various programmes were organized by the JKLF and other organizations in IIOJK and elsewhere to pay tributes to Dr Guru and other martyrs.

