FM Qureshi stresses pre-August 5 Kashmir status for normalisation of ties with India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

FM Qureshi stresses pre-August 5 Kashmir status for normalisation of ties with India

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 01 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said unless until India does not revisit its August 5,2019 decision to annex Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan could not normalise ties with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The development comes after the federal cabinet rejected an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) suggestion to import cotton yarn and sugar from India.

The decision to turn down the proposal was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, hours after Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the cabinet will review the ECC’s decisions related to trade with India.

In a video statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision to import cotton and yarn from India came under discussion in the cabinet.

“Following a debate on the matter, the federal cabinet [has] delayed the decision,” he said, adding that until India does not revoke its August 5, 2019 decision, normalisation of relations will remain out of the question.

A day earlier, Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had announced the government’s intention to import sugar and cotton from India.

The decision was seen as an important milestone in the slowly warming ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The minister, in his first press conference since being given the finance portfolio, had spoken about the high prices of sugar in Pakistan, noting that the government had allowed sugar to be imported from other countries, but the price of the commodity in the supplier countries had risen considerably.

“However, in our neighbouring country India, the price of sugar is quite cheap,” he had said. “Hence, we have decided to resume sugar trade with India”.

FM Qureshi had earlier said a positive development in the Indian attitude towards Pakistan had been observed and the two are heading towards a positive trajectory of ties.

The foreign minister made the remark in Dushanbe during an interview after attending the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Qureshi had said significant developments in bilateral ties started with the letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitating his counterpart on Pakistan Day, which PM Imran Khan responded to.

While responding to a question, FM Qureshi had said the revival of Pakistan-India 2013 understanding on the ceasefire at the LoC, Indian PM’s letter of felicitation on Pakistan Day and the fact that Indian Foreign Minister Shiv Shankar Menon did not opt to criticise Pakistan at the Heart of Asia Conference, like on previous occasions, are positive and productive developments.

He had said the revival of the ceasefire at the LoC will benefit Kashmiris, who have also praised the development.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: