IIOJK trade body protests against authorities’ anti-people policies

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK trade body protests against authorities’ anti-people policies

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the members of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The KTA members, led by Aijaz Shahdhar, opposed the recent order issued by the Regional Transport Officer of Kashmir for re-registration of vehicles bought outside Jammu and Kashmir. They demanded exemption from double taxation of vehicles purchased outside the territory.

Aijaz Shahdhar on the occasion said, the authorities must revoke the arbitrary order as this is total injustice with the vehicle owners and also with the dealers as they now have to pay the tax amount twice at the rate of 9 per cent.

“A customer buys a vehicle and at the time of buying he pays tax amount at the rate of 9 per cent for lifetime. Then after owning the vehicle for around 8 years, he sells the vehicle to another person. That same vehicle is bought to Kashmir, however, the first owner has already paid the tax at 9 per cent for lifetime, now what RTO Kashmir is asking that they must re-register the vehicles bought outside the territory and pay the tax at the rate of 9 per cent one more time, which is total injustice,” he said.

He said that how can they pay the tax again when it is already paid by the first owner of the vehicle and they have already been paying the charges, which was the norm.

Meanwhile, the teachers of the School Education Department staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding that their pending salaries must be released while their regularization orders must also be issued without any delay.

Several such teachers from different parts of the Valley-who have been working in the department for last more than 15 years-appeared in the Press Enclave and said that they are facing many hardships due to the non-payment of their salaries for the last two years. They also raised slogans in favour of their demands.


