Indian forces committing worst kind of brutalities in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian forces have unleashed the brutal oppression on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suppress the freedom struggle.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the 13 from Islamabad and Shopian on their martyrdom anniversary, today, said that the great sacrifices of the Kahsmiri martyrs would never be allowed to go in vain.

He said that the martyrs are a precious asset of Kashmiris and their mission will be protected at all costs.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that Indian oppression had forced the Kashmiri youth to take the extreme step to get their motherland freed from Indian occupation. He said that India was trying to suppress the freedom movement through military force and advised New Delhi to read the writing on the wall and end its aggressive occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

It is worth mentioning here that on April 1, 2018, Indian troops martyred 13 Kashmiri youths and injured more than 100 others during siege and search operations in Kuch Dora, Dragid and Delgam areas of Islamabad and Shopian districts.

