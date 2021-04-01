Indian forces committing worst kind of brutalities in IIOJK: APHC

Picture of the day

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian forces have unleashed the brutal oppression on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suppress the freedom struggle.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the 13 from Islamabad and Shopian on their martyrdom anniversary, today, said that the great sacrifices of the Kahsmiri martyrs would never be allowed to go in vain.

He said that the martyrs are a precious asset of Kashmiris and their mission will be protected at all costs.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that Indian oppression had forced the Kashmiri youth to take the extreme step to get their motherland freed from Indian occupation. He said that India was trying to suppress the freedom movement through military force and advised New Delhi to read the writing on the wall and end its aggressive occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

It is worth mentioning here that on April 1, 2018, Indian troops martyred 13 Kashmiri youths and injured more than 100 others during siege and search operations in Kuch Dora, Dragid and Delgam areas of Islamabad and Shopian districts.


