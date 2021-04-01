Indian troops raid PDP leaders’s house in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the house of senior party leader, Sartaj Madni was raided by Indian troops in Islamabad district.

Immediately after the incident, the PDP President tweeted, “Army from RR Camp Devsar raided the house of PDP’s Sartaj Madni. The place was turned upside down & these personnel also thrashed boys. Its shameful that they violated all rules & code of conduct with such impunity”.

Earlier, Nawab Madani, the son of the jailed PDP leader Sartaj Madani, in a media interview, giving details of the raid, said that the army directed the family members to come out at midnight, thrashed local boys in the neighbourhood and forced them to check the house for them.

Sartaj Madni is currently under detention. He was detained along with another senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar, on 21 Dec 2020, a day before counting of votes for District Development Council (DDC) polls.

