Naqash hails Pakistani PM for stance on Kashmir

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has hailed Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his particular stress on resolution of Kashmir dispute in his recent letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is encouraging to note that whole hierarchy of Pakistan including President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Army Chief have time and again reaffirmed Pakistan’s long standing principled Kashmir policy by prioritizing and stressing honorable and lasting solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations relevant resolutions through sincere, meaningful and sustained dialogue.”

He maintained that the deliberate trolling of unfounded presumptions, speculations and misconceptions about Pakistan’s Kashmir policy need to be discouraged as such kind of mindset and thinking is damaging Kashmir cause and ongoing movement.

