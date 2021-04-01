NC leader Akbar Lone demands IIOJK’S abrogated rights back

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone while saying that BJP’s unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional move of August 5, 2019 has pushed Jammu and Kashmir towards an uncharted territory of uncertainty and chaos demanded restoration of the territory’s special status.

As per the statement issued, Mohammad Akbar Lone while addressing a gathering of party functionaries from three constituencies of District Bandipura said in order to foster long lasting peace in Kashmir; it is inevitable for India to redeem all solemn pledges made to Kashmiri people from time to time. He said that the dream of putting the region back on the track of peace and development is unattainable unless New Delhi redeems all its promises which it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have made it known to the people at the helm of power at New Delhi about the inevitability of delivering on twin planks of development and restoration of all abridged rights back in a democratic manner through DDC elections. The overwhelming mandate of the people has obliquely shown their detestation for the measures of August, 5 2019. Ruling BJP’s unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional move on Kashmir has pushed Jammu and Kashmir towards an uncharted territory of uncertainty and chaos,” he said.

The measures undertaken by New Delhi on 5th of August, he said are in contravention to the successive agreements between India and the state. “All the solemn pledges right from the Delhi agreement of 1952, and successive Beg-Parthasarthy accord were also thrown to winds while taking the drastic steps of August 5. Far from delivering on its promises and pledges, the ruling dispensation chose to back-peddle on them in a manner not so characteristic of the country’s democratic values and supremacy of constitution and due procedures established by it,” he said.

Welcoming the renewed Indo-Pak diplomatic outreach said the olive branches shown by the Indian and Pakistani PMs calling for cordial relations between the two neighboring countries has invigorated a new hope in people about furtherance of long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the entire sub-continent as well.

He said the Indian government has understood the situation and started taking corrective measures saying the need of the hour also calls for taking such initiatives vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir by restoring all the abridged constitutional, and democratic rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir fore with.

Like this: Like Loading...