Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

Relations with India can’t be normalised until it reverses illegal actions of 5th August 2019: Cabinet

Islamabad, April 01 (KMS): Federal cabinet has decided that there can be no normalisation of relations with India until New Delhi reverses its illegal actions of 5th August 2019.

Addressing the media regarding decisions taken in the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says government is keen to improve relations with India but it could never be at the cost of Kashmir.

He said the cabinet decided to provide Sehat Sahulat Card across the Federal Capital and Gilgit-Baltistan on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister said the cabinet also decided to fix the price of Corona vaccine CanSino’s at 4225 rupees while the price of Sputnik will be fixed after the decision of Sindh High Court’s decision.

He said the cabinet has revised the prices of 43 medicines, without increasing the price of any medicine.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all ministries and departments to evaluate the performance of government employees leading to retirement of underperformers under new civil servant rules.

He said in the light of Broadsheet inquiry commission report, the cabinet decided to take legal action against officers involved in the case.

Fawad Chaudhry said action will also be taken against mafia involved in creating sugar crisis.

He said the Prime Minister appreciated the electronic voting machine which will be helpful in bringing transparency in electoral procedure. He said government desires to use these machines in AJK elections for trials.

The Minister said the cabinet has de-notified the Walton Airport in Lahore. He said government has decided to make the area a business hub where high rise commercial buildings will be constructed to boost the economic activity.


