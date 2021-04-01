Resumption of Pak-India relations welcomed

Islamabad, April 01 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik have welcomed the resumption of Pak-India relations.

Qazi Imran and Abdul Majeed Malik in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a message to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi that peace between the neighbouring countries was possible only with the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute for which ‘we are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.’

They said, the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They appealed to the UN and the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian terrorism in IIOJK and increase pressure on India for immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The leaders said that to create conducive environment for dialogue, it was necessary for India to release all Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK and stop the ongoing terrorism and human rights violations in the territory.

They also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control (LoC). KMS—5A

Like this: Like Loading...