Solidarity with bereaved family in IIOJK expressed

Srinagar, April 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar, today, visited the bereaved family members of Mohammad Ashraf at Jalalabad in Sopore and expressed solidarity with them.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar speaking on the occasion paid rich tributes to the martyr and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

He added that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people were being offered to achieve complete freedom from Indian occupation and subjugation and the only way to achieve the goal was to continue the resistance with full determination.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar deplored that the Indian atrocities were increasing with each passing day and it was need of the hour that the international community should come for Kashmiris’ rescue.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) at a meeting in South Kashmir said that South Asia’s peace and prosperity depends on a peaceful and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue. Party Secretary General Naseerul Islam addressing the meeting said that the Kashmiri people were unanimous in their views that only a settlement acceptable to all the three parties to the dispute would bring peace in the region.

