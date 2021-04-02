Altaf Shah terms NIA’s allegation against him ridiculous

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah has ridiculed the allegation of Indian infamous National Investigation Agency that he received money from a political leader to intensify the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of prominent youth leader, Burhan Wani, in 2016.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Altaf Shah in a statement issued by his family after his conversation with his wife from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, termed NIA’s claim as an attempt to defame him and malign the ongoing freedom movement.

He said, the other Hurriyat leaders also continue to be lodged in Tihar Jail over false charges. “NIA was contradicting its previous claims and if the Government of India had any evidence to prove the charges, the case would not have lingered in court for four years without even framing of charges,” he added.

“They are well aware that the charges stand no ground in the court. Fabricated charge-sheets of thousands of pages cannot be proven,” he maintained.

On the India-Pakistan talks, he said, we encourage a fruitful dialogue between Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris and support any steps taken to resolve the dispute peacefully.

