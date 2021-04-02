BJP tried to show rosy picture after Aug 05, 2019 move: G A Mir

Jammu, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Indian National Congress J&K chapter, G A Mir has claimed that there is no change on the ground since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the territory, even though the BJP tried to show a “rosy picture” after the August 05, 2019 move.

G A Mir talking to reporters in Srinagar said, the Indian government downgraded Kashmir into two union territories to bring it under the direct rule of Delhi, thinking that everything will be controlled. It (BJP) propagated operation ‘all out or finish out’ to convey that militancy is over and showed a rosy picture to the people of India in the aftermath of the August 05, 2019 development, he said.

Without elaborating, but apparently referring to the Indo-Pak engagement in the recent times, he said, “Suggestions are coming from different quarters and an opportunity is building up to sit together to resolve issues.

“The BJP-led government has to show magnanimity and open its heart for the upliftment of the people. It needs to adopt extraordinary ways (to bring peace in J&K),” Mir said.

