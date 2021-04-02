Forces’ personnel not allowing locals to cast vote: Banerjee

Kolkata, April 02 (KMS): In Nandigram, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has said that the Indian central paramilitary forces’ personnel are not allowing locals to cast vote.

Mamata Banerjee visited a polling booth at Boyal after hearing reports of rigging by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Waiting at the polling booth, she phoned Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained that the central forces were not allowing the locals to cast their vote.

Mamata Banerjee later told media that the forces’ personnel were following instructions from Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah. She added that the Election Commission had turned a blind eye to the help extended to the BJP candidates by the central forces.

She said that since morning she received 63 complaints about electoral malpractices by the BJP. She added that 80 per cent bogus votes had been cast in booth number 7.

