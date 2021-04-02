IIOJK political parties demand restoration of special status

#KashmirisDemandTheirIdentityBack

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and leaders while demanding restoration of the special status of the territory have said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal move of 5th August 2019 has pushed the region towards uncertainty and chaos.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, talking to reporters in Srinagar, lamented, all Indian opposition parties maintained silence when Kashmir’s special status was scrapped and the territory was divided. She said, unfortunately the experiment done on Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 is now being repeated in other parts of India. She urged the opposition parties to get united to fight BJP’s ploy to weaken the federal structure of India through its divisive policies.

The President of Indian National Congress IIOJK chapter, G A Mir, talking to reporters in Srinagar said that there was no change on the ground since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the territory, even though the BJP tried to show a rosy picture after the August 05, 2019 development. He said, the Indian government downgraded Kashmir into two union territories to bring it under the direct rule of Delhi, thinking that everything will be controlled.

The National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing a workers’ meeting at the party Headquarters in Badgam said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s August 05, 2019 decision had widened the trust deficit between New Delhi and Kashmir. He said, today the people of Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or regional affiliations are feeling disempowered as the successive orders post August 05, 2019 have put the people on the track of terminal alienation.

“The ongoing approach of New Delhi towards Kashmir is far from being people centric and guided by resolute commitment to the promises successive governments in New Delhi had made to the people of Kashmir,” he added.

NC leader, Mohammad Akbar Lone, addressing a gathering of party functionaries in Srinagar said the BJP’s unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional move of August 05, 2019 has pushed Jammu and Kashmir towards an uncharted territory of uncertainty and chaos. He demanded restoration of the territory’s special status.

He said, in order to foster long-lasting peace in Kashmir; it is inevitable for India to redeem all solemn pledges made to Kashmiri people from time to time. He said the objective of putting the region back on the track of peace and development is unattainable unless New Delhi redeems all its promises which it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

Another NC leader, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, addressing a convention of party workers in Srinagar said that Kashmiris were facing existential threat and asked India to restore the identity, special status, rights and powers under Article 370, abrogated by Modi government on August 05, 2019. He said that India had snatched Kashmiris’ hounour and identity by revoking Article 370.

He said, RSS wants to teach Kashmiris a lesson because they are Muslims and also take their state away to make them their slaves. He ruled out that RSS-backed Delhi government would hand over powers to locals in Kashmir without fulfilling their nefarious plans.

