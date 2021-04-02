Indian corona vaccine major threat to entire world’

Picture of the day

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian corona vaccine major threat to entire world’

Kashmir Media Service

#BRAZILREJECTSINDIANCOVID19VACCINE

Islamabad, April 02 (KMS): Indian fake corona vaccine is a major threat to the entire world because it does not meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and is extremely harmful to humanity.

Medical experts while commenting on the efficacy of Indian COVID-19 vaccine said that Brazil’s refusal to procure 2 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine is a clear evidence of the threat posed by the Indian vaccines.

They said made by private Indian company “Bharat Biotech”, Covaxin is still in the trial phase and even Indian scientists do not confirm that this vaccine is able to help humanity or not, but India began to supply it to the world which is a blatant humiliation of humanity

The experts said, India has endangered not only its own population but the entire world with its fake corona vaccine, adding that India’s fake vaccine is very harmful to the health of people all over the world. They urged the world community to take notice of Indian negligence and incompetency in this regard. India has already endangered the entire region due to its war mongering and now it has hastily put the health of the entire world at stake, they added.

It is to mention here that in yet another ignominy for India under Modi, Brazil also has refused to import the Indian Covid vaccine. The move comes weeks after South Africa sent back the India made vaccine.

The Brazilian government had signed a contract last month to buy 20 million doses of the Indian drug maker – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine. However, the Brazilian government cancelled the order saying that the manufacturing facility in India does not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.

Earlier in February, South Africa also asked another Indian drug maker, Serum Institute, to take back the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the company had sent, citing almost the same grounds.


