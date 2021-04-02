Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kakpora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The killing o the youth triggered forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Several persons, including a girl, were injured due to the firing of Indian troops on the demonstrators.

Like this: Like Loading...