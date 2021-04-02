Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, massive anti-India demonstrations erupted in Kakapora area of Pulwama district, today, after the killing of three youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation.

People took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes. Several persons, including a woman, were injured, some of them critically, due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the troops on the demonstrators.

At least ten protesters sustained pellet injuries while one woman was hit by a bullet. Five persons with critical pellet injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialized treatment.

